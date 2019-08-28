Wolves v Torino: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Wolves are 90 minutes away from the Europa League group stage with a healthy advantage over Torino from the first leg.

The Premier League side shocked the Serie A stars with a 3-2 victory in Turin.

Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez added to Gelson Bremer’s own goal to ensure Wolves would return to the UK with three potentially crucial away goals.

Nuno Espirito Santos’ men must simply avoid defeat at Molineux to progress, though even if they are defeated, Torino must win by two goals or more, or score at least three to qualify.

Il Toro will be led once again by Andrea Belotti – a former Manchester United target – who scored a penalty in the first leg.

He will hope to inspire his side to victory, but Wolves have the bit between their teeth and won’t relinquish their lead easily.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wolves v Torino game on TV and online.

What time is the Wolves v Torino game?

Wolves v Torino will kick off at 7:45pm on Thursday 29th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Wolves v Torino

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 from 7:35pm.

Sky and Virgin Media customers can add the channels to their existing packages from just £11.99 per month.

An annual pass is also available for less than £100 – including Sky customers.

The online streaming service Premier Player can also be bought independently regardless of your current TV provider so you can soak up all the action online.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Wolves have been steady in the Premier League so far with three draws against opposition of varying strengths.

They are defending well but Jota and Jimenez have been relatively goal-shy on British soil so far.

Wolves won’t sit back all game, but expect a more cagey encounter this time around as Santos attempts to nudge his men into the group stage.

Prediction: Wolves 1-1 Torino