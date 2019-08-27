West Ham 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to West Ham's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
West Ham experienced a rollercoaster ride in 2018/19 after spending huge money last summer, only to suffer major injuries throughout the campaign.
The squad has been streamlined following the release of big-earners Samir Nasri, Andy Carroll and Adrian, while Marko Arnautovic was sold over the summer.
The Hammers will hope for a top-half finish this time around, but how far can they go?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about West Ham’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
West Ham fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
August
24: Watford v West Ham
27: Carabao Cup – Newport County v West Ham (7:45pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
31: West Ham v Norwich City
September
16: Aston Villa v West Ham (8:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
22: West Ham v Manchester United (2:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
28: Bournemouth v West Ham
October
5: West Ham v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
19: Everton v West Ham (12:30pm) live on BT Sport
26: West Ham v Sheffield United
November
2: West Ham v Newcastle United
9: Burnley v West Ham
23: West Ham v Tottenham Hotspur
30: Chelsea v West Ham
December
3: Wolves v West Ham
7: West Ham v Arsenal
14: Southampton v West Ham
21: West Ham v Liverpool
26: Crystal Palace v West Ham
28: West Ham v Leicester City
January
1: West Ham v Bournemouth
11: Sheffield United v West Ham
18: West Ham v Everton
21: Leicester City v West Ham
February
1: West Ham v Brighton
8: Manchester City v West Ham
22: Liverpool v West Ham
29: West Ham v Southampton
March
7: Arsenal v West Ham
14: West Ham v Wolves
21: Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham
April
4: West Ham v Chelsea
11: Newcastle United v West Ham
18: West Ham v Burnley
25: Norwich City v West Ham
May
2: West Ham v Watford
9: Manchester United v West Ham
17: West Ham v Aston Villa
West Ham results 2019/20
August
10: West Ham 0-5 Manchester City
17: Brighton 1-1 West Ham
West Ham kit 2019/20
The Hammers unveiled their brand new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season over the summer.
Umbro have opted for a striking, bold design for the home shirt while they have produced a stylish white effort to be worn on the road. The third kit has also been released.
Check out pictures of the 2019/20 West Ham kit here.
Our 2019/20 Third Kit is out now! ????⚒
To be worn for the first time in today's #PLAsiaTrophy match against Manchester City… ???? pic.twitter.com/JV5gp4dizM
— West Ham United (@WestHam) July 17, 2019
West Ham transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Roberto (Espanyol) – Free
David Martin (Millwall) – Free
Pablo Fornals (Villarreal) – Undisclosed
Sebastien Haller (Frankfurt) – £45m
OUT
Lucas Perez (Alaves) – Undisclosed
Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz) – Undisclosed
Samir Nasri (Anderlecht) – Free
Adrian – Released
Andy Carroll – Released
Marko Arnautovic (Shanghai SIPG) – £22.4m
Sam Byram (Norwich) – £750,000
Jordan Hugill (QPR) – Loan
Marcus Browne (Middlesbrough) – Undisclosed
Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo) – Undisclosed
Reece Oxford (Augsburg) – £1.8m
How to watch West Ham games on TV and live streaming
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
West Ham stadium facts
Name: London Stadium
Capacity: 60,000
Location: London
Year opened: 2012
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards
West Ham 2019/20 season preview
How will West Ham fare in 2019/20?