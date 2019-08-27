Man City 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Manchester City are gunning for a third consecutive Premier League title under Pep Guardiola.
City entered the season as favourites for the title but will face immense competition from Liverpool.
City spent big this summer and also have the Champions League in mind following several seasons of underwhelming performances at the top table of European football.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Man City’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Man City fixtures 2019/20
August
25: Bournemouth v Man City (2:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
31: Man City v Brighton
September
14: Norwich v Man City (5:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
21: Man City v Watford
29: Everton v Man City (4:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
October
5: Man City v Wolves
20: Crystal Palace v Man City (4:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
26: Man City v Aston Villa (12:30pm) live on BT Sport
November
2: Man City v Southampton
9: Liverpool v Man City
23: Man City v Chelsea
30: Newcastle v Man City
December
3: Burnley v Man City
7: Man City v Man Utd
14: Arsenal v Man City
21: Man City v Leicester
26: Wolves v Man City
28: Man City v Sheff Utd
January
1: Man City v Everton
11: Aston Villa v Man City
18: Man City v Crystal Palace
21: Sheff Utd v Man City
February
1: Tottenham v Man City
8: Man City v West Ham
22: Leicester v Man City
29: Man City v Arsenal
March
7: Man Utd v Man City
14: Man City v Burnley
21: Chelsea v Man City
April
4: Man City v Liverpool
11: Southampton v Man City
18: Man City v Newcastle
25: Brighton v Man City
May
2: Man City v Bournemouth
9: Watford v Man City
17: Man City v Norwich
Man City results 2019/20
August
10: West Ham 0-5 Man City
17: Man City 2-2 Tottenham
Man City kit 2019/20
Puma have taken over from Nike as the new kit manufacturers of Manchester City.
And Puma have released their kits, with the home shirt sporting a purple trim on a sky blue background. The away kit this season is black, while the third kit is expected to be a blend of yellow and red… much like a rhubarb and custard sweet!
Check out the Man City kits here.
Man City transfer news
IN
Rodri (Atletico Madrid) – £62.5m
Angelino (PSV) – £5.3m
Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew) – £7m
OUT
Patrick Roberts (Norwich) – Loan
Jack Harrison (Leeds) – Loan
Vincent Kompany (Anderlecht) – Player-manager
Fabian Delph (Everton) – Undisclosed
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) – £15m
Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford) – Compensation
Manu Garcia (Gijon) – £3.6m
Pablo Mari (Flamengo) – £1.5m
Check out our Man City transfer news round-up for details on the latest rumours.
How to watch Man City games on TV and live streaming
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Man City stadium facts
Name: Etihad Stadium
Capacity: 55,097
Location: Manchester
Year opened: 2002
Pitch dimensions: 116 x 77 yards
Man City 2019/20 season preview
How will Manchester City fare in 2019/20?