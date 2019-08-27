When is the Champions League draw? Group stage draw 2019/20, date, time confirmed

The Champions League group stage is fast-approaching with clubs across Europe set to find out their fate in the draw this week.

Holders Liverpool will hope to reach their third successive final, while Chelsea return to the competition after winning the Europa League last season.

Premier League champions Manchester City will also take part in the competition as well as beaten Champions League finalists Tottenham.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG will all be among the teams in the draw for the group stage, with a stack of tantalising fixtures to be revealed.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Champions League group stage draw and how to watch.

When is the Champions League draw?

The Champions League group stage draw starts at 5:00pm on Thursday 29th August 2019.

How to watch the Champions League draw on TV and online

Fans can tune into live coverage of the draw on the official UEFA website.

The draw will also be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 4:30pm.

You can also watch the draw live on the BT Sport app and online player.

Champions League draw pots

POT 1:

Liverpool (Champions League 2019/20 champions)

Chelsea (Europa League 2019/20 champions)

Barcelona

Manchester City

Juventus

Bayern Munich

PSG

Zenit St. Petersberg

POT 2:

TBC after the play-off qualifying games on 28/8/19

POT 3:

TBC after the play-off qualifying games on 28/8/19

POT 4:

TBC after the play-off qualifying games on 28/8/19

Champions League groups

TBC after the draw on 29/8/19