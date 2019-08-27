Burnley 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Burnley continue to keep their heads above water in the Premier League but can Sean Dyche restore his men to the top half of the table?

The Clarets finished seventh in 2017/18 after a remarkable campaign, but couldn’t follow it up with success and faltered to 15th place last time out.

Their strike partnership of Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes will continue to lead the line in brutish fashion, but can the pair drag Burnley back into the top 10?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Burnley’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Burnley fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

August

24: Wolves v Burnley

28: Carabao Cup – Burnley v Sunderland (7:45pm)

31: Burnley v Liverpool (5:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

September

14: Brighton v Burnley

21: Burnley v Norwich

28: Aston Villa v Burnley

October

5: Burnley v Everton

19: Leicester v Burnley

26: Burnley v Chelsea (5:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

November

2: Sheffield United v Burnley

9: Burnley v West Ham

23: Watford v Burnley

30: Burnley v Crystal Palace

December

3: Burnley v Manchester City

7: Tottenham v Burnley

14: Burnley v Newcastle

21: Bournemouth v Burnley

26: Everton v Burnley

28: Burnley v Manchester United

January

1: Burnley v Aston Villa

11: Chelsea v Burnley

18: Burnley v Leicester

21: Manchester United v Burnley

February

1: Burnley v Arsenal

8: Southampton v Burnley

22: Burnley v Bournemouth

29: Newcastle v Burnley

March

7: Burnley v Tottenham

14: Manchester City v Burnley

21: Burnley v Watford

April

4: Crystal Palace v Burnley

11: Burnley v Sheffield United

18: West Ham v Burnley

25: Liverpool v Burnley

May

2: Burnley v Wolves

9: Norwich v Burnley

17: Burnley v Brighton

Burnley results 2019/20

August

10: Burnley 3-0 Southampton

17: Arsenal 2-1 Burnley

Burnley kit 2019/20

Burnley are returning to Umbro for the first time since 1981 with their new 2019/20 kit. The classic claret remains on the home kit and Burnley revealed there was an 11 per cent increase in sales compared to their previous kit launch.

And their away kit is a light blue short with patterned chest.

Check out the Burnley kit here.

Behind The Scenes Video: Umbro Kit Shoothttps://t.co/F2Nh7yAklY — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 3, 2019

Burnley transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Joel Senior (Curzon Ashton) – Undisclosed

Erik Pieters (Stoke) – £1m

Jay Rodriguez (West Brom) – £5m

Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Leeds) – £2.48m

OUT

Anders Lindegaard – Released

Jon Walters – Retired

Peter Crouch – Released

Tom Heaton (Aston Villa) – £7.92m

How to watch Burnley games on TV and live streaming

Burnley stadium facts

Name: Turf Moor

Capacity: 22,546

Location: Burnley

Year opened: 1883

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 73 yards

Burnley 2019/20 season preview

How will Burnley fare in 2019/20?

Check out our Burnley season preview