Southampton 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to Southampton's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
Southampton will hope for an improvement over their last couple of campaigns after flirting with the relegation zone too often for the fans’ liking.
The Saints marched perilously close to the Premier League drop zone last season before Ralph Hassenhuttl’s appointment proved effective enough to keep them afloat.
Southampton will be hoping Hassenhuttl’s philosophy diffuses through the club to reinvigorate his inherited squad and finally drag their way up the league table.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Southampton’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Southampton fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
August
24: Brighton v Southampton
27: Carabao Cup – Fulham v Southampton (7:45pm)
31: Southampton v Man Utd (12:30pm) live on BT Sport
September
14: Sheff Utd v Southampton
20: Southampton v Bournemouth (8:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
28: Tottenham v Southampton
October
6: Southampton v Chelsea (2:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
19: Wolves v Southampton
25: Southampton v Leicester (8:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
November
2: Man City v Southampton
9: Southampton v Everton
23: Arsenal v Southampton
30: Southampton v Watford
December
4: Southampton v Norwich
7: Newcastle v Southampton
14: Southampton v West Ham
21: Aston Villa v Southampton
26: Chelsea v Southampton
28: Southampton v Crystal Palace
January
1: Southampton v Tottenham
11: Leicester v Southampton
18: Southampton v Wolves
22: Crystal Palace v Southampton
February
1: Liverpool v Southampton
8: Southampton v Burnley
22: Southampton v Aston Villa
29: West Ham v Southampton
March
7: Southampton v Newcastle
14: Norwich v Southampton
21: Southampton v Arsenal
April
4: Watford v Southampton
11: Southampton v Man City
18: Everton v Southampton
25: Man Utd v Southampton
May
2: Southampton v Brighton
9: Bournemouth v Southampton
17: Southampton v Sheff Utd
Southampton results 2019/20
August
10: Burnley 3-0 Southampton
17: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool
Southampton kit 2019/20
The Saints have released all three of their kits for the upcoming season with Under Armour providing a range of striking designs.
The home strip features a black front panel in addition to the traditional red and white stripes, the away kit is a grey/yellow combination, while the third kit will be white/navy.
Check out pictures of the 2019/20 Southampton kit here.
“Why has no one put a Premier League club kit launch on a desert island?” ????#SayntsFestival has arrived… pic.twitter.com/kL3IqzruON
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 17, 2019
Southampton transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liege) – Undisclosed
Che Adams (Birmingham) – £16m
Danny Ings (Liverpool) – £20m
OUT
Matt Targett (Aston Villa) – Undisclosed
Steven Davis (Rangers) – Free
Alfie Jones (Gillingham) – Loan
Jordy Clasie (AZ Alkmaar) – Free
Jack Rose (Walsall) – Loan
Sam Gallagher (Blackburn) – Undisclosed
How to watch Southampton games on TV and live streaming
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Southampton stadium facts
Name: St Mary’s
Capacity: 32,505
Location: Southampton
Year opened: 2001
Pitch dimensions: 112 x 74 yards
Southampton 2019/20 season preview
How will Southampton fare in 2019/20?
