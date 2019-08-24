Wolves 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to Wolves' 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
Wolves were the surprise package last season and will hope to make an even bigger impact in the Premier League over the course of 2019/20.
Nuno Espirito Santo led his side into the top flight and masterminded a seventh-place finish at the first time of asking, just nine points short of Manchester United.
Wolves will be among the ‘best of the rest’ pack snapping at the Red Devils’ heels once again, but can they mount a serious challenge for a European spot?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Wolves’ 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Wolves fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
August
22: Europa League – Torino v Wolves (8:00pm) live on Premier Sports 1
Torino v Wolves match preview, how to watch, prediction
25: Wolves v Burnley (4:30pm)
September
1: Everton v Wolves (2:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
14: Wolves v Chelsea
21: Crystal Palace v Wolves
28: Wolves v Watford
October
5: Manchester City v Wolves
19: Wolves v Southampton
27: Newcastle v Wolves (2:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
November
2: Arsenal v Wolves
9: Wolves v Aston Villa
23: Bournemouth v Wolves
30: Wolves v Sheffield United
December
3: Wolves v West Ham United
7: Brighton v Wolves
14: Wolves v Tottenham Hotspur
21: Norwich City v Wolves
26: Wolves v Manchester City
28: Liverpool v Wolves
January
1: Watford v Wolves
11: Wolves v Newcastle United
18: Southampton v Wolves
21: Wolves v Liverpool
February
1: Manchester United v Wolves
8: Wolves v Leicester City
22: Wolves v Norwich City
29: Tottenham Hotspur v Wolves
March
7: Wolves v Brighton
14: West Ham United v Wolves
21: Wolves v Bournemouth
April
4: Aston Villa v Wolves
11: Wolves v Arsenal
18: Sheffield United v Wolves
25: Wolves v Everton
May
2: Burnley v Wolves
9: Wolves v Crystal Palace
17: Chelsea v Wolves
Wolves results 2019/20
August
10: Leicester City 0-0 Wolves
19: Wolves 1-1 Manchester United
Wolves kit 2019/20
Wolves revealed their new Adidas kit in July before heading to China for a pre-season tour, and then unveiled their black away kit.
We are yet to see if Wolves will release a third kit.
Check out the Wolves kits for 2019/20 here!
Checking out Molineux's summer progress…@DiogoJota18@rubendsneves_
???????? pic.twitter.com/TmddKd78Xp
— Wolves (@Wolves) July 10, 2019
Wolves transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Undisclosed
Raphael Nya (PSG) – Undisclosed
Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht) – Undisclosed
Pedro Neto (Lazio) – £16m
Patrick Cutrone (Milan) – £16m
Bruno Jordao (Lazio) – £8.2m
Flavio Cristovao (Desportivo Aves) – Free
Jesus Vallejo (Real Madrid) – Loan
OUT
Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) – Undisclosed
Helder Costa (Leeds) – Loan
Christian Herc (Viktoria Plzen) – Loan
Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham) – Loan
Jack Ruddy (Ross County) – Free
How to watch Wolves games on TV and live streaming
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Wolves stadium facts
Name: Molineux
Capacity: 31,700
Location: Wolverhampton
Year opened: 1889
Pitch dimensions: 116 x 74 yards
Wolves 2019/20 season preview
How will Wolves fare in 2019/20?