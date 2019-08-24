Tour Championship 2019: How to watch the Tour Championship golf – TV channel, live stream, dates, times

The Tour Championship signals an end to the 2018/19 PGA Tour season – and this year the tournament has gained even greater importance.

Advertisement

That’s because the Tour Championship is one of the FedEX Cup playoff tournaments, where only the top 30 players will compete for the huge purse on offer.

The Tour Championship will be graded this year, so players at the top of the FedEx Cup leaderboard heading into the tournament will have a shot advantage.

Players are therefore not only competing for the title in Atlanta but also FedEx Cup points in the season-long battle to win that side tournament.

Justin Thomas is the top points earner in 2018/19 and so starts with a -10 stroke advantage. There is a staggering £57m worth of prize money at stake this year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about The Northern Trust 2019.

When is the Tour Championship 2019?

The Tour Championship will take place from Thursday 22nd August 2019 and run until Sunday 25th August 2019.

Where is the the Tour Championship 2019 course?

The Tour Championship 2019 course is East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

How to watch and live stream The Northern Trust 2019 in the UK

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the Tour Championship via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or subscribe to individual sports such as golf so that you only pay for what you enjoy.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

The Tour Championship 2019 TV schedule

Thursday – from 6:00pm on Sky Sports Golf

Friday – from 6:00pm on Sky Sports Golf

Saturday – from 6:00pm on Sky Sports Golf, from 8:30pm on Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday – from 5:00pm on Sky Sports Golf, from 7:30pm on Sky Sports Main Event

Who won the Tour Championship in 2018?

Tiger Woods claimed his third Tour Championship crown and a career-rejuvenating title at the Tour Championship in 2018.

Woods beat fellow American Billy Horschel by two shots to clinch victory and the £1.5m winner’s cheque.

Woods misses the 2019 Tour Championship after failing to make the 30-player cut for the tournament.

Advertisement

Rory McIlroy, who won the Tour Championship in 2016, is gunning for another victory here, while Dustin Johnson – third in 2018 – is also in the mix.