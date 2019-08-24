Swansea v Birmingham: How to watch the Championship on TV and live stream

Swansea and Birmingham have both enjoyed strong starts to the Championship season despite turbulent summer breaks for both clubs.

The Swans lost top scorer Oli McBurnie and manager Graham Potter to the allure of the Premier League but they are going well in the early stages of the campaign.

Borja Baston has made an unlikely comeback to the first-team squad following two consecutive loan spells away from the club.

The Spanish striker has rewarded boss Steve Cooper’s faith in him with several strikes to nudge Swansea up the table.

Birmingham have toppled Brentford and Barnsley and drawn with Bristol City in their opening four matches, with a 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest slid in between.

The Blues haven’t seen much of the ball – just 36% against Barnsley – but goals from Lukas Jutkiewicz and Alvaro Gimenez have seen them power up the league.

Issues on and off the field aren’t fully resolved for Pep Clotet’s side, but a bright start to the campaign will have the fans dreaming of success once again.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Swansea v Birmingham game on TV and online.

What time is the Swansea v Birmingham game?

Swansea v Birmingham will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 25th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Swansea v Birmingham

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 11:30am.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Swansea are coping well without McBurnie, Potter and winger Daniel James, who joined Manchester United in the summer.

Young midfielder George Byers is cracking into the team, with two goals in three appearances in all competitions so far.

The Swans haven’t looked airtight at the back, but should have enough going forward to maintain their form.

Prediction: Swansea 2-1 Birmingham