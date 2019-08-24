Premier League top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

The Premier League rolling once again and bristling with attacking talents setting the top flight alight.

Advertisement

Last season’s Golden Boot award was split three ways by African trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

With 22 goals each, it was the lowest total to secure the award since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honour with 20 goals after the 2010/11 campaign.

The title race will bring out the best in the top strikers once again, while several new additions to the Premier League could take the division by storm.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League top scorers.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

LAST UPDATED: 9:00pm Tuesday 20th August 2019

Teemu Pukki (Norwich) 4 goals, 0 assists Raheem Sterling (Man City) 4 goals, 0 assists Ashley Barnes (Burnley) 3 goals, 0 assists Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 2 goals, 1 assist Sergio Aguero (Man City) 2 goal, 0 assists Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 2 goals, 0 assists Harry Kane (Tottenham) 2 goals, 0 assists Anthony Martial (Man Utd) 2 goals, 0 assists Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 1 goal, 1 assist Lucas Moura (Tottenham) 1 goal, 1 assist

Before the season, RadioTimes.com said…

The favourites

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – backed by attacking team-mates Alexandre Lacazette, Nicholas Pepe and Mesut Ozil – is arguably the top contender for the award.

Mohamed Salah will continue to battle at the top, though he will always be forced to share goals with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Sergio Aguero will lead the line for Manchester City again and can never be ruled out, while a 38-game Harry Kane is guaranteed to knock in at least 20 goals in a campaign.

The outsiders

Raheem Sterling‘s stunning form over the past season has pushed him up into the mix of top goalscorers.

Jamie Vardy is a reliable source of 15+ goals in a season and can expect another strong haul given Leicester’s improvements over the summer.

Lacazette and Mane may be marginally in the shadow of their elite attacking partners, but will be there or thereabouts among the top scorers.

The wildcards

Callum Wilson may have been the finest English striker in the Premier League last season. He’s improving year-on-year and will hope for another big goal haul.

Marcus Rashford could be deployed through the middle for the whole season at Manchester United, boosting his chances of a surge against the elite.

Advertisement

For a real wildcard option… dare we mention Olivier Giroud? The Chelsea man won the top scorer award for the Europa League last season, proving that if he starts, he can score. The Blues will turn to him to lead the line and could reap major rewards.