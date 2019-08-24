England v Ireland: How to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up on TV and live stream

England host Ireland in their third warm-up match ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Eddie Jones’ side have been tested twice by Wales in recent weeks – winning one and losing one at Twickenham and the Millennium Stadium respectively.

Ireland have played just one warm-up so far – a 29-10 victory over Italy earlier this month.

Both teams are expected to be in the top pack chasing the grand prize at the RWC when it kicks off next month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the England v Ireland game on TV and online.

What time is England v Ireland?

England v Ireland will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday 24th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream England v Ireland

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action (from 2:00pm), Main Event (from 3:00pm) or online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can individual sport channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.