Crystal Palace 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Crystal Palace have entered the new season with Roy Hodgson determined to squeeze every drop out of his squad.

The Eagles have hung around the middle section of the Premier League for some seasons now but firepower could well be a problem as this campaign rumbles on.

Palace managed to keep Wilfried Zaha in the summer but Aaron Wan-Bissaka headed to Manchester United.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Crystal Palace’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Crystal Palace fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

August

24: Manchester United v Crystal Palace

27: Carabao Cup – Crystal Palace v Colchester (7:45pm)

31: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

September

14: Tottenham v Crystal Palace

21: Crystal Palace v Wolves

28: Crystal Palace v Norwich City

October

5: West Ham v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

20: Crystal Palace v Manchester City (4:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

26: Arsenal v Crystal Palace

November

2: Crystal Palace v Leicester City

9: Chelsea v Crystal Palace

23: Crystal Palace v Liverpool

30: Burnley v Crystal Palace

December

4: Crystal Palace v Bournemouth

7: Watford v Crystal Palace

14: Crystal Palace v Brighton

21: Newcastle v Crystal Palace

26: Crystal Palace v West Ham

28: Southampton v Crystal Palace

January

1: Norwich City v Crystal Palace

11: Crystal Palace v Arsenal

18: Manchester City v Crystal Palace

22: Crystal Palace v Southampton

February

1: Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

8: Everton v Crystal Palace

22: Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

29: Brighton v Crystal Palace

March

7: Crystal Palace v Watford

14: Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

21: Liverpool v Crystal Palace

April

4: Crystal Palace v Burnley

11: Leicester City v Crystal Palace

18: Crystal Palace v Chelsea

25: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

May

2: Crystal Palace v Manchester United

9: Wolves v Crystal Palace

17: Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Crystal Palace results 2019/20

August

10: Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton

17: Sheffield United 1-0 Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace kit 2019/20

The Eagles have gone for a fresh twist on a traditional design for their home kit.

The standard blue and red stripes are back, though white streaks and trim replace the yellow from previous years. The away kit takes a twist to a dark blue short with pattern down the centre.

Check out pictures of the 2019/20 Crystal Palace kit here.

Crystal Palace transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Stephen Henderson (Nottingham Forest) – Free

Jordan Ayew (Swansea) – £2.5m

OUT

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) – £50m

Julian Speroni – Released

Jason Puncheon – Released

Alexander Sorloth (Trabzonspor) – Loan + £675,000

How to watch Crystal Palace games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Crystal Palace stadium facts

Name: Selhurst Park

Capacity: 25,456

Location: London

Year opened: 1924

Pitch dimensions: 110 x 74 yards

Crystal Palace 2019/20 season preview

How will fare in 2019/20?

