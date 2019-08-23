St Helens v Warrington Wolves: How to watch Challenge Cup final FREE on TV and live stream

The Coral Challenge Cup will be in familiar hands whoever triumphs when the big game comes around.

St Helens and Warrington Wolves have lifted the famous trophy 20 times between them over the years, though both sides have endured droughts in recent times.

The Saints last triumphed in 2008, while the Wire won in 2012.

Warrington were defeated in the 2016 and 2018 finals by Hull FC and Catalans Dragons respectively, and will be desperate to put the record straight with a victory this time around.

Prince Harry will attend to present the trophy, but who will be lifting the Challenge Cup in 2019?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the St Helens v Warrington Wolves game on TV and online.

What time is the Challenge Cup final?

St Helens v Warrington Wolves kicks off at 3:00pm on Saturday 24th August 2019.

Where is the Challenge Cup final?

The Challenge Cup final will be played at Wembley, though the stadium will not be at full capacity.

How to watch and live stream Challenge Cup final

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC1.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

St Helens have already secured the 2019 League Leaders Shield following their breathtaking season so far.

At the time of writing, the Saints had lost just three out of 25 matches, racked up more than 800 points and conceded fewer than 370.

Warrington have impressed this season but their opponents look a cut-above and will expect to pick up the silverware at Wembley.

Prediction: St Helens win