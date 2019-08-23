Southampton 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Southampton will hope for an improvement over their last couple of campaigns after flirting with the relegation zone too often for the fans’ liking.

The Saints marched perilously close to the Premier League drop zone last season before Ralph Hassenhuttl’s appointment proved effective enough to keep them afloat.

Southampton will be hoping Hassenhuttl’s philosophy diffuses through the club to reinvigorate his inherited squad and finally drag their way up the league table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Southampton’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Southampton fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

August

24: Brighton v Southampton

27: Carabao Cup – Fulham v Southampton (7:45pm)

31: Southampton v Man Utd (12:30pm) live on BT Sport

September

14: Sheff Utd v Southampton

20: Southampton v Bournemouth (8:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

28: Tottenham v Southampton

October

6: Southampton v Chelsea (2:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

19: Wolves v Southampton

25: Southampton v Leicester (8:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

November

2: Man City v Southampton

9: Southampton v Everton

23: Arsenal v Southampton

30: Southampton v Watford

December

4: Southampton v Norwich

7: Newcastle v Southampton

14: Southampton v West Ham

21: Aston Villa v Southampton

26: Chelsea v Southampton

28: Southampton v Crystal Palace

January

1: Southampton v Tottenham

11: Leicester v Southampton

18: Southampton v Wolves

22: Crystal Palace v Southampton

February

1: Liverpool v Southampton

8: Southampton v Burnley

22: Southampton v Aston Villa

29: West Ham v Southampton

March

7: Southampton v Newcastle

14: Norwich v Southampton

21: Southampton v Arsenal

April

4: Watford v Southampton

11: Southampton v Man City

18: Everton v Southampton

25: Man Utd v Southampton

May

2: Southampton v Brighton

9: Bournemouth v Southampton

17: Southampton v Sheff Utd

Southampton results 2019/20

August

10: Burnley 3-0 Southampton

17: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool

Southampton kit 2019/20

The Saints have released all three of their kits for the upcoming season with Under Armour providing a range of striking designs.

The home strip features a black front panel in addition to the traditional red and white stripes, the away kit is a grey/yellow combination, while the third kit will be white/navy.

Check out pictures of the 2019/20 Southampton kit here.

“Why has no one put a Premier League club kit launch on a desert island?” ????#SayntsFestival has arrived… pic.twitter.com/kL3IqzruON — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 17, 2019

Southampton transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liege) – Undisclosed

Che Adams (Birmingham) – £16m

Danny Ings (Liverpool) – £20m

OUT

Matt Targett (Aston Villa) – Undisclosed

Steven Davis (Rangers) – Free

Alfie Jones (Gillingham) – Loan

Jordy Clasie (AZ Alkmaar) – Free

Jack Rose (Walsall) – Loan

Sam Gallagher (Blackburn) – Undisclosed

How to watch Southampton games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Southampton stadium facts

Name: St Mary’s

Capacity: 32,505

Location: Southampton

Year opened: 2001

Pitch dimensions: 112 x 74 yards

Southampton 2019/20 season preview

How will Southampton fare in 2019/20?

