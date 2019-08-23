Premier League 2019/20 podcast: Week 3 preview – including Liverpool v Arsenal, Spurs v Newcastle

Welcome to the Premier League, Teemu Pukki…

Advertisement

The top flight has exploded into life courtesy of the Finnish finisher, and he’s back on your screens this week with plenty of action to soak up.

Week 3 is set to deliver another fresh helping of drama, and the RadioTimes.com Podcast brings you the lowdown on the games you can watch this weekend.

In the third weekly edition, RadioTimes.com Sport Editor Michael Potts sits down to discuss the upcoming games with Match of the Day Magazine writer Jake Wilson.

Pukki’s Norwich welcome Chelsea to Carrow Road with Frank Lampard searching for his first Premier League victory as manager.

The showpiece game of the weekend will be Liverpool and Arsenal’s showdown at Anfield – the only two sides to win both of their opening matches.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Aston Villa and Everton kick off the gameweek with Friday Night Football, while Bournemouth v Manchester City and Tottenham v Newcastle make up Super Sunday.

The guys are also on hand to bring you their latest Fantasy Premier League tips you should be looking at ahead of Gameweek 3.

Advertisement

You can listen to the RadioTimes.com podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including iTunes, Google and Spotify.