Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Premier League 2019/20 podcast: Week 3 preview – including Liverpool v Arsenal, Spurs v Newcastle

Premier League 2019/20 podcast: Week 3 preview – including Liverpool v Arsenal, Spurs v Newcastle

RadioTimes.com previews Week 3 of Premier League action on TV

RadioTimes.com Podcast

Welcome to the Premier League, Teemu Pukki…

Advertisement

The top flight has exploded into life courtesy of the Finnish finisher, and he’s back on your screens this week with plenty of action to soak up.

Week 3 is set to deliver another fresh helping of drama, and the RadioTimes.com Podcast brings you the lowdown on the games you can watch this weekend.

In the third weekly edition, RadioTimes.com Sport Editor Michael Potts sits down to discuss the upcoming games with Match of the Day Magazine writer Jake Wilson.

Pukki’s Norwich welcome Chelsea to Carrow Road with Frank Lampard searching for his first Premier League victory as manager.

The showpiece game of the weekend will be Liverpool and Arsenal’s showdown at Anfield – the only two sides to win both of their opening matches.

Aston Villa and Everton kick off the gameweek with Friday Night Football, while Bournemouth v Manchester City and Tottenham v Newcastle make up Super Sunday.

The guys are also on hand to bring you their latest Fantasy Premier League tips you should be looking at ahead of Gameweek 3.

Advertisement

You can listen to the RadioTimes.com podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including iTunes, Google and Spotify.

Tags

You might like

2018 F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been voted third in the greatest Sports Personality winner of all time poll (Getty)

Formula 1 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his win over Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during the men's final of the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

US Open 2019: How to watch US Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, dates, times

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 18: A replica Ashes urn is pictured in front of the scoreboard during day five of the Third Test match during the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at WACA on December 18, 2017 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

The Ashes 2019: How to watch The Ashes 2019 – TV channel, live stream, schedule, dates, times, highlights

Tour Championship 2019 TV channel and live stream

Tour Championship 2019: How to watch the Tour Championship golf – TV channel, live stream, dates, times