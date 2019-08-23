Liverpool v Arsenal: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Liverpool host Arsenal as both teams bid to keep their perfect starts to the Premier League campaign alive.

The Reds thrashed Norwich and survived a nervy end to their win over Southampton ensure maximum points from two games.

The Gunners have professionally dispatched Newcastle and Burnley so far, though their clash with Liverpool is likely to provide a more accurate reading to where they are right now.

Unai Emery’s men have looked solid at the back despite question marks over their solidity in defence, while new signing Nicolas Pepe has shown flashes of top quality as he gets to grips with his new surroundings.

Liverpool have been ruthless going forward and will hope to pose plenty of questions to the Arsenal rearguard including new boy David Luiz.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is the Liverpool v Arsenal game?

Liverpool v Arsenal will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 24th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Liverpool v Arsenal

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

How to watch Liverpool v Arsenal in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Neither side could have wished for a better start.

Regardless of how they’ve earned their points, they have simply done so.

You get the feeling Arsenal would be happy to leave Anfield with a point but it remains unclear as to whether they have what it takes to absorb immense pressure and shut out an elite strike force.

They should have enough to at least threaten Adrian between the posts for Liverpool, but the home side could be too strong.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal