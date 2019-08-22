Wolves 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Wolves were the surprise package last season and will hope to make an even bigger impact in the Premier League over the course of 2019/20.

Nuno Espirito Santo led his side into the top flight and masterminded a seventh-place finish, nine points short of Manchester United.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in turmoil going into the new campaign, Wolves will be among the ‘best of the rest’ pack snapping at the Red Devils’ heels, but can they mount a serious challenge for a European spot?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Wolves’ 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Wolves fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

August

22: Europa League – Torino v Wolves (8:00pm) live on Premier Sports 1

Torino v Wolves match preview, how to watch, prediction

25: Wolves v Burnley (4:30pm)

September

1: Everton v Wolves (2:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

14: Wolves v Chelsea

21: Crystal Palace v Wolves

28: Wolves v Watford

October

5: Manchester City v Wolves

19: Wolves v Southampton

27: Newcastle v Wolves (2:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

November

2: Arsenal v Wolves

9: Wolves v Aston Villa

23: Bournemouth v Wolves

30: Wolves v Sheffield United

December

3: Wolves v West Ham United

7: Brighton v Wolves

14: Wolves v Tottenham Hotspur

21: Norwich City v Wolves

26: Wolves v Manchester City

28: Liverpool v Wolves

January

1: Watford v Wolves

11: Wolves v Newcastle United

18: Southampton v Wolves

21: Wolves v Liverpool

February

1: Manchester United v Wolves

8: Wolves v Leicester City

22: Wolves v Norwich City

29: Tottenham Hotspur v Wolves

March

7: Wolves v Brighton

14: West Ham United v Wolves

21: Wolves v Bournemouth

April

4: Aston Villa v Wolves

11: Wolves v Arsenal

18: Sheffield United v Wolves

25: Wolves v Everton

May

2: Burnley v Wolves

9: Wolves v Crystal Palace

17: Chelsea v Wolves

Wolves results 2019/20

August

10: Leicester City 0-0 Wolves

19: Wolves 1-1 Manchester United

Wolves kit 2019/20

Wolves revealed their new Adidas kit in July before heading to China for a pre-season tour, and then unveiled their black away kit.

We are yet to see if Wolves will release a third kit.

Check out the Wolves kits for 2019/20 here!

Wolves transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Undisclosed

Raphael Nya (PSG) – Undisclosed

Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht) – Undisclosed

Pedro Neto (Lazio) – £16m

Patrick Cutrone (Milan) – £16m

Bruno Jordao (Lazio) – £8.2m

Flavio Cristovao (Desportivo Aves) – Free

Jesus Vallejo (Real Madrid) – Loan

OUT

Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) – Undisclosed

Helder Costa (Leeds) – Loan

Christian Herc (Viktoria Plzen) – Loan

Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham) – Loan

Jack Ruddy (Ross County) – Free

How to watch Wolves games on TV and live streaming

Wolves stadium facts

Name: Molineux

Capacity: 31,700

Location: Wolverhampton

Year opened: 1889

Pitch dimensions: 116 x 74 yards

Wolves 2019/20 season preview

How will Wolves fare in 2019/20?

