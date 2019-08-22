Watford 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Watford will be hoping to make a big impact in the Premier League this season after settling well under Javi Gracia last term.

Yet they got off to a worrying start to the campaign, suffering a 3-0 loss at home to Brighton before going down 1-0 at Everton.

The Hornets’ faithful will be hoping Silva can swiftly turn things around, with the Premier League’s seventh place spot set to court a host of contenders in 2019/20.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Watford’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Watford fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

August

24: Watford v West Ham United

27: Carabao Cup – Watford v Coventry City (7:45pm)

31: Newcastle United v Watford

September

15: Watford v Arsenal (4:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

21: Manchester City v Watford

28: Wolves v Watford

October

5: Watford v Sheffield United

19: Tottenham Hotspur v Watford

26: Watford v Bournemouth

November

2: Watford v Chelsea

9: Norwich City v Watford

23: Watford v Burnley

30: Southampton v Watford

December

3: Leicester City v Watford

7: Watford v Crystal Palace

14: Liverpool v Watford

21: Watford v Manchester United

26: Sheffield United v Watford

28: Watford v Aston Villa

January

1: Watford v Wolves

11: Bournemouth v Watford

18: Watford v Tottenham

21: Aston Villa v Watford

February

1: Watford v Everton

8: Brighton v Watford

22: Manchester United v Watford

29: Watford v Liverpool

March

7: Crystal Palace v Watford

14: Watford v Leicester City

21: Burnley v Watford

April

4: Watford v Southampton

11: Chelsea v Watford

18: Watford v Norwich City

25: Watford v Newcastle United

May

2: West Ham United v Watford

9: Watford v Manchester City

17: Arsenal v Watford

Watford results 2019/20

August

10: Watford 0-3 Brighton

17: Everton 1-0 Watford

Watford kit 2019/20

Watford finally revealed their new home kit after images of the shirt were leaked online. The Hornets’ deep navy away kit dropped at the end of July.

Check out the new Watford kit for 2019/20 here!

The new kit looking ???????????? Who went and got theirs on the first day? pic.twitter.com/6PhLByjOor — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) July 26, 2019

Watford transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Bayli Spencer-Adams – Free

Craig Dawson (West Brom) – Undisclosed

Tom Dele-Bashiru (Manchester City) – Compensation

OUT

Obbi Oulare (Standard Liege) – Undisclosed

Alex Jakubiak (Gillingham) – Loan

Ben Wilmot (Swansea) – Loan

Marc Navarro (Leganes) – Loan

Michael Folivi (Wimbledon) – Loan

Dodi Lukebakio (Hertha) – £18m

Jerome Sinclair (VVV-Venlo) – Loan

How to watch Watford games on TV and live streaming

Watford stadium facts

Name: Vicarage Road

Capacity: 21,577

Location: Watford

Year opened: 1922

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 75 yards

Watford 2019/20 season preview

How will Watford fare in 2019/20?

