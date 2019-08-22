Will Steve Smith play in The Ashes third Test? Steve Smith injury update ahead of England v Australia

Steve Smith has been immovable in The Ashes so far this series, but a head injury is threatening to derail his 2019 heroics.

Advertisement

The Australia batsman suffered a blow to the neck from a ball by England fast-bowler Jofra Archer in the second Test.

Smith passed an initial concussion test and resumed his innings, but was withdrawn from the match the following day.

The 30-year-old scored 142, 144 and 92 in his trio of innings leading up to the incident.

Will Steve Smith play in The Ashes third Test?

No. Smith has not been included in the line-up for the third Ashes Test between England and Australia.

He has travelled with the squad to Leeds, but is not in the squad as he recovers from delayed effects of concussion.

The ICC recommends a week away from the game after suffering concussion, while the ECB does not allow players to resume training for six days.

Cricket Australia’s guidelines state that a player should sit out for just 24 hours, but they have removed Smith from the squad for the third Test.

Marcus Labuschagne – who came on as a concussion substitute for Smith in the second Test – is expected to be his replacement.

How to watch England v Australia in The Ashes third Test

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Viewers will be able to watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 10:00am every day.

Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to stream the matches via the SkyGo and Sky Sports apps.

Sky customers can add Sky Sports Cricket to their deal for just £18 per month and can cancel anytime or subscribe to the full Sky Sports package for £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you’ll be able to watch the matches through NOW TV without signing up for a full contract. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.