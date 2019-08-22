Morton v Partick Thistle: How to watch the Scottish Championship on TV and live stream

Morton could be the neutrals’ favourite team in the early stages of the 2019/20 season.

The Ton have played seven matches so far this season – including five Scottish League Cup clashes – with 41 goals scored and conceded combined.

Their pair of Scottish Championship fixtures swung from a 4-2 away defeat at Ayr to a 4-1 home win against Alloa.

Boss David Hopkins won’t be best pleased with his team’s defensive efforts, but Bob McHugh’s bright start to the season will be a relief.

The 28-year-old striker scored eight and 10 goals in all competitions in the last two seasons respectively, but already has six to his name in seven outings.

Partick Thistle’s scorelines appear to be more reserved, yet in seven matches, only one team failed to score inside 90 minutes.

Gary Caldwell is expected to guide his men to a strong campaign and will hope to squash early-season unpredictability as soon as possible.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Morton v Partick Thistle game on TV and online.

What time is the Morton v Partick Thistle game?

Morton v Partick Thistle will kick off at 7:05pm on Friday 23rd August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Morton v Partick Thistle

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Scotland.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Goals. Lots and lots of goals.

There’s no sign of Morton’s defensive issues being resolved, yet they continue to slam home goals of their own.

It’s a short trip for Partick, but they will be wary of their visit to Cappielow.

Both sides will feel they have a decent chance of winning it, but can either team keep their discipline to hold a lead?

Prediction: Morton 2-2 Partick Thistle