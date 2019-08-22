Legia Warsaw v Rangers: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Rangers begin their final round of Europa League qualifying at Legia Warsaw on Thursday evening with manager Steven Gerrard expecting big things from his players.

Advertisement

Gers overcame the sturdy FC Midtjylland in the previous qualifying round but this two-legged playoff with Legia could be tricky.

The Warsaw side are well underway for their 2019/20 season and are unbeaten at home this term.

Rangers are the favourites to progress to the Europa League group stage but would likely take a draw back to Ibrox next week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Legia Warsaw v Rangers game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is the Legia Warsaw v Rangers game?

Legia Warsaw v Rangers will kick off at 7:00pm on Thursday 22nd August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Legia Warsaw v Rangers

Fans around the world – including in the UK and Ireland – can tune in to watch the game on RangersTV for a one-off £9.99 fee.

Supporters can also sign up for a range of monthly and annual passes with a variety of packages to suit you, though most live games aren’t available in the UK.

You can live stream the match via the official club website on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Rangers head into this clash having excelled in Europa League qualifying so far – but Legia will prove a stern test.

Steven Gerrard’s men are unbeaten in competitive action this season and claimed a 4-2 win at Midtjylland the last time they travelled overseas.

But Legia will be different. The Polish side themselves have been competing in Europa League qualifying since the first round and are already up to speed with 16 games under their belt for the 2019/20 campaign.

They have not yet conceded at home this season, having played eight games at the Marshall Jozef Pilsudski Stadium.

If Gers can pinch a draw here to take back to Glasgow then Gerrard will likely be happy with that. But they will be heading out to claim the win.

Prediction: Legia Warsaw 1-1 Rangers

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.