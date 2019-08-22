Fantasy Premier League tips: Fantasy Football transfers for GW3 in FPL 2019/20

Big moves are already being made in Fantasy Premier League after just two weeks of action.

Four goals from Teemu Pukki has tempted over 800,000 bosses to draft him into their team this week, but you should be taking a closer look at one of his attacking team-mates.

Arsenal new boy Dani Ceballos, Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United midfielder-playing-up-front Anthony Martial are also popular shouts.

Which stars do we recommend you take a look at ahead of Gameweek 3?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the best Fantasy Premier League transfers you should make for your FPL team ahead of GW3.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

GKP: Jordan Pickford (Everton) – £5.6m

With Lucas Digne potentially out injured this weekend, you may have to look elsewhere in Everton’s backline for points.

Yerry Mina, Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane are all strong options, but if you’re still tossing and turning over Alisson’s injury, Jordan Pickford could be your solution.

Everton have kept six clean sheets on the bounce, although admittedly that total includes a handful of pre-season matches.

Pickford will face Aston Villa (A), Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A) and Sheffield United (H) with another favourable streak of games coming up in October and November.

DEF: Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester) – £4.5m

The biggest winner from the Harry Maguire transfer saga has undoubtedly been Caglar Soyuncu.

The Turkish rock signed last summer but chances were hard to come by in 2018/19.

Soyuncu is now a fully-fledged part of Brendan Rodgers’ defence and winning plenty of plaudits for his no-nonsense style, aggression and all-round airtight defensive work.

At just £4.5m, he’s a bargain star who could rise in the coming weeks with Sheffield United and Bournemouth coming up.

MID: Todd Cantwell (Norwich) – £4.5m

It’s okay to have never heard Todd Cantwell’s name before last weekend.

The 21-year-old midfielder had a bit-part role in the squad last season, but has created more chances than any other player (aside from Kevin De Bruyne) during the early stages of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

With Pukki in such fine form, Cantwell is a terrific bargain option as a fourth or fifth midfielder, with great potential on your bench or even as a starter.

FWD: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) – £8.6m

The time has come to jump on the Marucs Rashford wagon.

Two goals against Chelsea followed by an assist against Wolves have proven he’s in the mood this season.

Rashford is now the dedicated United penalty taker following a dispute with Paul Pogba at Molineux which ended with the French star missing from the spot.

United have favourable fixtures on the way such as Crystal Palace, Southampton, Leicester and West Ham, and Rashford will hope to capitalise.