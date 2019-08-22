Crystal Palace 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Everything you need to know about Crystal Palace ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League season
Crystal Palace remain one of the most solid outfits in the Premier League mid-table mix with manager Roy Hodgson getting the most out of his squad.
Yet they have endured a mixed start to the new season.
The Eagles have hung around the middle section of the Premier League for some seasons now but firepower could well be a problem as this campaign rumbles on.
Palace managed to keep Wilfried Zaha in the summer but Aaron Wan-Bissaka headed to Manchester United.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Crystal Palace’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Crystal Palace fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
August
24: Manchester United v Crystal Palace
27: Carabao Cup – Crystal Palace v Colchester (7:45pm)
31: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
September
14: Tottenham v Crystal Palace
21: Crystal Palace v Wolves
28: Crystal Palace v Norwich City
October
5: West Ham v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
20: Crystal Palace v Manchester City (4:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
26: Arsenal v Crystal Palace
November
2: Crystal Palace v Leicester City
9: Chelsea v Crystal Palace
23: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
30: Burnley v Crystal Palace
December
4: Crystal Palace v Bournemouth
7: Watford v Crystal Palace
14: Crystal Palace v Brighton
21: Newcastle v Crystal Palace
26: Crystal Palace v West Ham
28: Southampton v Crystal Palace
January
1: Norwich City v Crystal Palace
11: Crystal Palace v Arsenal
18: Manchester City v Crystal Palace
22: Crystal Palace v Southampton
February
1: Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
8: Everton v Crystal Palace
22: Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
29: Brighton v Crystal Palace
March
7: Crystal Palace v Watford
14: Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
21: Liverpool v Crystal Palace
April
4: Crystal Palace v Burnley
11: Leicester City v Crystal Palace
18: Crystal Palace v Chelsea
25: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
May
2: Crystal Palace v Manchester United
9: Wolves v Crystal Palace
17: Crystal Palace v Tottenham
Crystal Palace results 2019/20
August
10: Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton
17: Sheffield United 1-0 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace kit 2019/20
The Eagles have gone for a fresh twist on a traditional design for their home kit.
The standard blue and red stripes are back, though white streaks and trim replace the yellow from previous years. The away kit takes a twist to a dark blue short with pattern down the centre.
Check out pictures of the 2019/20 Crystal Palace kit here.
⚫️⚫️⚫️ PALACE AWAY ⚫️⚫️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/5SSn7d3YA8
— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 11, 2019
Crystal Palace transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Stephen Henderson (Nottingham Forest) – Free
Jordan Ayew (Swansea) – £2.5m
OUT
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) – £50m
Julian Speroni – Released
Jason Puncheon – Released
Alexander Sorloth (Trabzonspor) – Loan + £675,000
How to watch Crystal Palace games on TV and live streaming
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Crystal Palace stadium facts
Name: Selhurst Park
Capacity: 25,456
Location: London
Year opened: 1924
Pitch dimensions: 110 x 74 yards
Crystal Palace 2019/20 season preview
