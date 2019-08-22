Bournemouth v Man City: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Manchester City will hope to get back to winning ways when they face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The reigning Premier League champions were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham at the Etihad last weekend, with a controversial VAR call ruling out a potential winner for City.

Pep Guardiola will be keen to sweep the result aside in order to focus on the 36 games yet to be played.

Bournemouth are fresh from an important 2-1 away win against newly-promoted Aston Villa.

The Cherries conceded a league-high 45 goals on the road in 2018/19 and lost 13 of their 19 trips.

Eddie Howe will be delighted to stick an away win on the board so early in the new season, and will hope to treat the home fans upon their return to the south coast this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bournemouth v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is the Bournemouth v Man City game?

Bournemouth v Man City will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 25th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Bournemouth v Man City

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League (from 1:00pm) and Main Event (from 2:00pm) or online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

The scoreline didn’t tell the full story about City on Saturday.

Rarely will a team play like that and not triumph, so let’s not kid ourselves City have hit the early-season buffers.

Bournemouth have started in decent nick, and will happily go along picking up points this season, but there are few scarier sights in football than a wounded Guardiola team rocking up on your turf.

Prepare for the backlash.

Prediction: Bournemouth 0-3 Man City