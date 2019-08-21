QPR v Swansea: How to watch the Championship on TV and live stream

Swansea will hope to maintain their strong start to the Championship season when they travel to face QPR this week.

The Swans suffered a potentially damaging summer after losing boss Graham Potter to Brighton and top scorer Oli McBurnie to Sheffield United.

New head coach Steve Cooper – former England U16 and U17 boss – has slotted into his first senior team job perfectly at the Liberty Stadium so far with two wins, a draw and Carabao Cup progression in the bag.

It’s tougher to take an accurate read from QPR’s start to the season, though they do appear to have shown they’ve got enough to be looking up the table rather than down.

They lost 2-0 to Bristol City at the weekend, days after beating the South West side on penalties in the Carabao Cup, but QPR took four points in their opening two games to prove their mettle.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the QPR v Swansea game on TV and online.

What time is the QPR v Swansea game?

QPR v Swansea will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 21st August 2019.

How to watch and live stream QPR v Swansea

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Swansea couldn’t have wished for a better start under Cooper.

Club record signing Borja Baston has endured a barren time in Wales since signing in 2016, being sent out on loan for the last two seasons without finding a new permanent home.

However, Cooper has trusted Baston to come good, and the Spanish striker has repaid that faith with three goals in three games.

It’s a masterstroke move by the gaffer to replace McBurnie’s goals with forgotten talent, and if Baston can maintain his form, it could be a fantastic year for the Swans.

Prediction: QPR 1-2 Swansea