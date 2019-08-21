Norwich v Chelsea: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

As far as Premier League introductions go, Teemu Pukki has enjoyed one of the very best.

Norwich City blazed a path into the Premier League largely thanks to the Finnish striker’s 30-goal haul from 2018/19, and his form has carried over.

Pukki notched a consolation goal against Liverpool on the opening night of the Premier League campaign before scoring a hat-trick at Carrow Road against Newcastle.

Things haven’t gone quite so smoothly for another man in the Championship last season, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

The former Derby gaffer is yet to record his first victory in the top flight after two attempts.

The Blues were blown away by Manchester United at Old Trafford and were lucky to draw against Leicester at the weekend, despite starting both games on fire.

Lampard will be given time to get things right, but he may continue to endure a tough start.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Norwich v Chelsea game on TV and online.

What time is the Norwich v Chelsea game?

Norwich v Chelsea will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 24th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Norwich v Chelsea

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to watch Norwich v Chelsea in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Chelsea’s season won’t be an all-out disaster, but a sluggish start is to be expected given the Eden Hazard-shaped hole they must fill.

Mason Mount’s goal will have done him the world of good following unfair criticism from Jose Mourinho after the opening day.

Norwich will play swashbuckling football this season, not always successfully, but they could do enough to exploit Chelsea’s early flaws.

Prediction: Norwich 2-2 Chelsea