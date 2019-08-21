Fulham v Millwall: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Fulham are still adapting to life back in the Championship and come into this fixture five days on from a clash with fellow newly-relegated side Huddersfield.

Scott Parker’s men are tasked with bouncing straight back into the Premier League this season but an opening-day loss at Barnsley exposed issues in his squad.

Millwall have already seen off Preston and frustrated West Brom in the Championship this season to get their campaign off to a fine start.

We could well be in for a tense game on Wednesday as both sides seek three points.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Fulham v Millwall game on TV and online.

What time is the Fulham v Millwall game?

Fulham v Millwall will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 21st August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Fulham v Millwall

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Fulham have a one-day advantage in preparing for this game after playing Huddersfield last Friday night.

Yet the Cottagers may come up against a Millwall side that are ready to prove a few people wrong this season.

Millwall have already rumbled West Brom and Preston this season and look good for a mid-table finish at the very least.

This clash could be settled on how Fulham’s attack applies itself. They were woeful in the 1-0 loss at Barnsley on the opening day of the season and maybe got a tad lucky in the 2-0 win over Blackburn in their last home outing.

Don’t be surprised if this clash ends in a draw.

Prediction: Fulham 1-1 Millwall

