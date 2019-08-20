Accessibility Links

Preston v Stoke: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Preston and Stoke go head-to-head in the Championship this Wednesday

Preston v Stoke live stream and TV channel

Neither Preston or Stoke excelled in the Championship last season and finished their 2018/19 campaigns in apathy.

The new season has already caused alarm among Stoke fans after back-to-back defeats to kick off the Championship campaign.

Preston have fared better after beating Wigan 3-0 at home before a 4-0 thumping of Bradford in the Carabao Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Preston v Stoke game on TV and online.

What time is the Preston v Stoke game?

Preston v Stoke will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 21st August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Preston v Stoke

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Preston will be hoping to kick on from a reasonably strong start to the season against Stoke.

Stoke will be desperate to shake their early-season slump before the damage becomes too great for Nathan Jones to recover from.

It’s a hard clash to split, either side could nick it, but this could easily turn into a scrappy draw.

Prediction: Preston 1-1 Stoke

