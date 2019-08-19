Sheffield United 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Your guide for everything Sheffield United ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League season
Sheffield United are enjoying a fairytale run under hometown hero Chris Wilder and got off to a good start upon their return to the Premier League.
Boyhood Blades fan Wilder has steered his beloved team from League One to the Premier League in just three seasons at the club.
Wilder will do everything in his power to keep Sheffield United alive and kicking throughout the 2019/20 Premier League campaign and they earned a draw at Bournemouth on the opening weekend, before beating Crystal Palace.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Sheffield United’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Sheffield United fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
August
24: Sheffield United v Leicester
31: Chelsea v Sheffield United
September
14: Sheffield United v Southampton
21: Everton v Sheffield United
28: Sheffield United v Liverpool (12:30pm) live on BT Sport
October
5: Watford v Sheffield United
21: Sheffield United v Arsenal (8:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
26: West Ham v Sheffield United
November
2: Sheffield United v Burnley
9: Tottenham v Sheffield United
23: Sheffield United v Man Utd
30: Wolves v Sheffield United
December
3: Sheffield United v Newcastle
7: Norwich v Sheffield United
14: Sheffield United v Aston Villa
21: Brighton v Sheffield United
26: Sheffield United v Watford
28: Man City v Sheffield United
January
1: Liverpool v Sheffield United
11: Sheffield United v West Ham
18: Arsenal v Sheffield United
21: Sheffield United v Man City
February
1: Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
8: Sheffield United v Bournemouth
22: Sheffield United v Brighton
29: Aston Villa v Sheffield United
March
7: Sheffield United v Norwich
14: Newcastle v Sheffield United
21: Man Utd v Sheffield United
April
4: Sheffield United v Tottenham
11: Burnley v Sheffield United
18: Sheffield United v Wolves
25: Sheffield United v Chelsea
May
2: Leicester v Sheffield United
9: Sheffield United v Everton
17: Southampton v Sheffield United
Sheffield United results 2019/20
August
10: Bournemouth 1-1 Sheffield United
18: Sheffield United 1-0 Crystal Palace
Sheffield United kit 2019/20
United will be one of two Premier League teams to don red and white stripes in the top flight this season.
They revealed their new home shirt on July 1 and the away kit soon followed – but we are yet to see if they will release a third kit.
Check out the Sheffield United kits here!
Captain ???? pic.twitter.com/xpxHVBI6bu
— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) July 1, 2019
Sheffield United transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Luke Freeman (QPR) – Undisclosed
Phil Jagielka (Everton) – Free
Callum Robinson (Preston) – Undisclosed
Ravel Morrison (Ostersunds FK) – Free
Dean Henderson (Man Utd) – Loan
Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) – Undisclosed
Lys Mousset (Bournemouth) – £10m
Oliver McBurnie (Swansea) – £17m
OUT
Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale) – Loan
Jake Eastwood (Scunthorpe) – Loan
Conor Washington – Released
Nathan Thomas (Carlisle) – Loan
Paul Coutts (Fleetwood) – Free
Martin Cranie (Luton) – Free
How to watch Sheffield United games on TV and live streaming
Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Sheffield United stadium guide
Name: Bramall Lane
Capacity: 32,701
Location: Sheffield
Year opened: 1862
Pitch dimensions: 112 x 72 yards
Sheffield United 2019/20 season preview
How will Sheffield United fare in 2019/20?