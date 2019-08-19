Rochdale v Sunderland: How to watch League One on TV and live stream

Accessibility Links

Rochdale and Sunderland go head-to-head in the League One this week

Sunderland Chris Maguire

Sunderland have hit started to hit their stride following a tepid start to their 2019/20 League One campaign.

The Black Cats – who became unwanted draw specialists during the last campaign – kicked off the season with a pair of 1-1 draws, much to the dissatisfaction of their fans.

A convincing 3-1 Carabao Cup victory over Accrington Stanley was followed up with a potentially crucial 2-1 win over Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light last weekend.

Jack Ross will hope his men can maintain their form when they travel to face Rochdale, who have started the season in assured style.

An opening day win over Tranmere has been back up with solid draws against Doncaster and Shrewsbury, and a resounding 5-2 cup triumph over beleaguered Bolton.

They will hope to stop Sunderland in their tracks at Spotland, though the Black Cats did the double over Rochdale in 2018/19.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Rochdale v Sunderland game on TV and online.

What time is the Rochdale v Sunderland game?

Rochdale v Sunderland will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 20th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Rochdale v Sunderland

The game will be shown live on the official website for both clubs.

iFollow is usually for non-UK fans to watch live games each week, but midweek games in the Football League are available to UK fans for a one-off fee of £10 per game, though not every team broadcasts coverage via the system.

Rochdale are signed up to the EFL’s iFollow platform and can be accessed on RochdaleAFC.com.

Sunderland are not signed into the scheme, but will show live coverage on their own platform via SAFC.com.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Ross overhauled his tactical system after two abject performances to open the season, and instantly his team looks dangerous again.

Aides McGeady is a standout player in League One, while Charlie Wyke and Chris Maguire opened their accounts since the formation shift to a standard back four.

Rochdale talisman Ian Henderson scored in this fixture last season and will threaten again, but Sunderland should have enough quality across the pitch to scrape a win.

Prediction: Rochdale 1-2 Sunderland

