Middlesbrough v Wigan: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Jonathan Woodgate is having a miserable time at the start of his reign as Middlesbrough boss.

Boro drew their opening game and lost both league fixtures since, with a Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out defeat to Crewe sandwiched in the middle.

They host a Wigan side who will be desperate to pick up from a strong end to last season and climb the league table.

But the Latics have endured their fair share of disappointment already this term, meaning it could be anyone’s game on Tuesday night.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Middlesbrough v Wigan game on TV and online.

What time is the Middlesbrough v Wigan game?

Middlesbrough v Wigan will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 20th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Middlesbrough v Wigan

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

It’s been a very tough start for Middlesbrough under Woodgate – although fans may see their early Carabao Cup exit as a blessing in disguise further down the line.

Three days after visiting Blackburn, Boro host a Wigan side that has endured an equally tumultuous a start to the season.

They beat Cardiff on opening day but lost 3-0 at Preston in a surprise result a week later.

Wigan hosted Leeds on Saturday and now face a tricky trip to the Riverside. It’s hard to see either side taking control of this game, meaning a dour draw could well be on the cards.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 0-0 Wigan