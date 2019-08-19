Leeds v Brentford: How to watch the Championship on TV and live stream

Leeds are the Championship team to beat if the opening weeks of 2019/20 are anything to go by.

Marcelo Bielsa has guided his side to away victories over Bristol City, Wigan and Carabao Cup opponents Salford City in the early stages of the campaign.

The popular Argentine boss will hope to put distance between Leeds and the chasing pack as early as possible in the season, with their midweek opponents Brentford expected to be in the mix come May.

The Bees have recovered from an opening day defeat to Birmingham with a victory over Middlesbrough and a point against Hull, but remain unconvincing.

Head coach Thomas Frank has struggled to get his side firing without star forward Neal Maupay who moved to Brighton at the end of the transfer window.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leeds v Brentford game on TV and online.

What time is the Leeds v Brentford game?

Leeds v Brentford will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 21st August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Leeds v Brentford

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Bielsa has given Leeds a swagger since his arrival. They already have an aura of a team destined for promotion, but there’s a long road ahead for the Yorkshire side.

Leeds have been firm at the back and dominant in possession, a tricky combination for any opponent to neutralise.

As mentioned, Brentford are struggling to replace the goals of Maupay, and they could suffer at Elland Road.

Prediction: Leeds 2-0 Brentford