Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Premier League 2019/20 podcast: Week 2 preview – including Man City v Spurs, Wolves v Man Utd

Premier League 2019/20 podcast: Week 2 preview – including Man City v Spurs, Wolves v Man Utd

RadioTimes.com previews Week 2 of Premier League action on TV

RadioTimes.com Podcast

No sooner had the Premier League 2019/20 season started, we’re being made to wait once again.

Advertisement

Football can’t come around quickly enough at the start of the campaign for those fans starved of top flight drama over the summer.

But fear not, Week 2 promises another feast of matches to sink your teeth into and the RadioTimes.com Podcast brings you the lowdown on the games you’ll be able to watch this weekend.

In the second weekly edition, RadioTimes.com Sport Editor Michael Potts sits down to discuss the upcoming games with Match of the Day Magazine Digital Editor Matthew Ketchell.

Manchester City – fresh from a 5-0 destruction away at West Ham – will kick off their home campaign with an encounter against last season’s ‘thorn in their side’ Tottenham.

Manchester United will hope to build on their flying start when they travel to face Wolves on the first Monday Night Football of the season.

Frank Lampard will make his Stamford Bridge dugout debut, but it promises to be a tricky encounter with Leicester who have replaced £80m-man Harry Maguire without spending a penny.

Arsenal, Burnley, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace are all live in front of the TV cameras this weekend, but who will come up trumps in the second week of the fresh season?

The guys are also on hand to bring you their latest Fantasy Premier League tips including several budget defenders you should be looking at ahead of Gameweek 2.

Advertisement

You can listen to the RadioTimes.com podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including iTunes, Google and Spotify.

Tags

You might like

2018 F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been voted third in the greatest Sports Personality winner of all time poll (Getty)

Formula 1 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 18: A replica Ashes urn is pictured in front of the scoreboard during day five of the Third Test match during the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at WACA on December 18, 2017 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

The Ashes 2019: How to watch The Ashes 2019 – TV channel, live stream, schedule, dates, times, highlights

BMW Championship Keegan Bradley

BMW Championship 2019: How to watch BMW Championship golf – TV, live stream, date, time, schedule

Lord's cricket

The Hundred: What is The Hundred cricket tournament? When does it start? How to watch on TV and live stream