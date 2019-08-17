Hull v Blackburn: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Neither Hull nor Blackburn were anywhere near the Championship playoff spots last season and both teams headed into this campaign with faint hope of making a push for it this term.

So far it’s been mixed results for Hull, who after three games can see a glimmer of the playoffs.

But for Rovers it’s been a difficult opening period and manager Tony Mowbray will be desperate to claim three points here and kick on to bigger things, with Cardiff their next opponents at the weekend.

Can Blackburn snatch a victory here? They managed it last season after all.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hull v Blackburn game on TV and online.

What time is the Hull v Blackburn game?

Hull v Blackburn will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 20th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Hull v Blackburn

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

A worrying start for Blackburn this season could well get worse at a Hull side who themselves are hoping to secure a playoff spot.

Hull claimed their first victory of the season at home to Reading 10 days ago and the KC Stadium may well need to be a fortress if Grant McCann’s side are to made a real push for promotion.

Hull lost home and away to Blackburn last season and that will give Rovers hope of grabbing three points from their trip to Humberside.

But Blackburn’s meek start to the new Championship season means this could well be a task too far for Tony Mowbray’s men.

Saying that, it could be a low-scoring affair on the east coast.

Prediction: Hull 1-0 Blackburn

