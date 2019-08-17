Charlton v Nottingham Forest: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Charlton appear to have adapted well to life back in the Championship, with Lee Bowyer’s men winning their opening two games of the season.

The Addicks’ remit this season is to survive and build upon a successful first campaign in the second flight.

But Charlton could well do better than simply survival this term and face a Nottingham Forest side that is already looking fragile in some areas.

This is the sort of midweek game both managers will expect to win.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Charlton v Nottingham Forest game on TV and online.

What time is the Charlton v Nottingham Forest game?

Charlton v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 21st August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Charlton v Nottingham Forest

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action or online via the SkyGo app from 7:40pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Anyone who thought Charlton would struggle adapting to life in the Championship may have already been proved wrong after their stellar start to the campaign.

Forest, meanwhile, are languishing after their tough opening couple of fixtures that included a defeat to West Brom and a scrappy draw at Leeds.

The bookies would likely point to a Forest win here but Charlton have already proved capable of holding their own and at home could well secure three points.

They come into this game off a reasonable away fixture at Barnsley, while Forest have played a high-tempo clash with Birmingham just four days before heading to south-east London.

Charlton could certainly pinch the win here.

Prediction: Charlton 1-0 Nottingham Forest

