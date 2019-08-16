Reading v Cardiff: How to watch the Championship on TV and live stream

Cardiff have experienced a dramatic return to the Championship, but Neil Warnock will hope his side can get the job done against Reading without resorting to last-ditch fireworks.

The Bluebirds were defeated 3-2 by Wigan in their opening clash, before a 96th-minute winner from Isaac Vassell scraped all three points in a 2-1 victory over Luton Town last weekend.

Warnock will hope for a drama-free, tidy display against Reading who are yet to find a point.

The Royals were beaten by Sheffield United and Hull in their first two clashes, and had to rely on penalties to get beyond League One side Wycombe in the Carabao Cup first round.

Jose Gomes faces a tough task keeping his team afloat this season, and will demand a big performance against a side expected to challenge at the other end of the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Reading v Cardiff game on TV and online.

What time is the Reading v Cardiff game?

Reading v Cardiff will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 18th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Reading v Cardiff

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 12:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Cardiff haven’t settled yet, but their late heroics against Luton will have relaxed the nerves around the squad.

Warnock will be keen to take advantage of Reading’s early wobbles and put points on the board.

Prediction: Reading 1-2 Cardiff