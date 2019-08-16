Premier League 2019/20 podcast: Week 2 preview – including Man City v Spurs, Wolves v Man Utd

No sooner had the Premier League 2019/20 season started, we’re being made to wait once again.

Football can’t come around quickly enough at the start of the campaign for those fans starved of top flight drama over the summer.

But fear not, Week 2 promises another feast of matches to sink your teeth into and the RadioTimes.com Podcast brings you the lowdown on the games you’ll be able to watch this weekend.

In the second weekly edition, RadioTimes.com Sport Editor Michael Potts sits down to discuss the upcoming games with Match of the Day Magazine Digital Editor Matthew Ketchell.

Manchester City – fresh from a 5-0 destruction away at West Ham – will kick off their home campaign with an encounter against last season’s ‘thorn in their side’ Tottenham.

Manchester United will hope to build on their flying start when they travel to face Wolves on the first Monday Night Football of the season.

Frank Lampard will make his Stamford Bridge dugout debut, but it promises to be a tricky encounter with Leicester who have replaced £80m-man Harry Maguire without spending a penny.

Arsenal, Burnley, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace are all live in front of the TV cameras this weekend, but who will come up trumps in the second week of the fresh season?

The guys are also on hand to bring you their latest Fantasy Premier League tips including several budget defenders you should be looking at ahead of Gameweek 2.

You can listen to the RadioTimes.com podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including iTunes, Google and Spotify.