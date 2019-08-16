IAAF Diamond League: Watch Birmingham Grand Prix on TV and live stream

The IAAF Diamond League is heating up with just four meetings left in 2019 as the competition arrives in Birmingham.

Big names from across the world will descend on the Alexander Centre for the ninth successive year.

USA’s 100m sensation Christian Coleman and Team GB heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson are among the stars to be on show this weekend.

Coleman sprinted a 9.81 earlier this year in Stanford and the 23-year-old is expected to make waves during his debut Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.

The US star beat Usain Bolt by 0.01 seconds twice at the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London – in both the semi-final and final of the 100m – though compatriot Justin Gatlin edged Coleman by a further 0.02 in the final.

Full coverage of the event is available for fans to watch from home, but how can you tune in?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Birmingham on TV and online.

When is the IAAF Diamond League Birmingham Grand Prix?

The event starts at around 11:30am on Sunday 18th August and will finish at approximately 4:30pm, though not every event is televised.

How to watch the IAAF Diamond League Birmingham Grand Prix on TV and online

Fans can tune in to watch the event for free on BBC1 from 1:30pm until 4:30pm.

You can also live stream the Diamond League action via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

IAAF Diamond League Birmingham Grand Prix – Events List

Men

100m

400m

400m (Hurdles)

High Jump

Javelin

Women

