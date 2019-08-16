Hell in a Cell: How to watch WWE Hell in a Cell for FREE – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

WWE Hell in a Cell is set for its 11th edition with the biggest names in pro-wrestling set to descend on California.

Storylines continue to bubble towards the big PPV event, with the cell match sandwiched between Clash of Champions and a journey to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.

Fans around the globe will be desperate to tune in for the action, but how can you watch the drama unfold?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hell in a Cell on TV and online.

Where will Hell in a Cell take place?

Hell in a Cell will take place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

The arena holds around 19,000 spectators and is used as the home ground for the Sacramento Kings NBA franchise.

What time does Hell in a Cell start?

Hell in a Cell starts at midnight (UK time) on Sunday 6th October 2019, running into the early hours of Monday morning.

How can I watch WWE Hell in a Cell in the UK?

WWE Hell in a Cell will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Previous customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

Fans will also be able to purchase Hell in a Cell on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off fee with the broadcast starting at midnight (UK time).

WWE Hell in a Cell Card

To be confirmed

Who won at Hell in a Cell 2018?

The main event at Hell in a Cell 2018 saw Braun Strowman cash-in his Money in the Bank reward.

He challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship with Mick Foley in the ring as a special guest referee.

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre were halted from interfering with the bout by Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, before Brock Lesnar rushed the cell, causing enough carnage for the match to be abandoned.

Reigns held onto his title through the no-contest ruling.