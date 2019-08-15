Wolves v Man Utd: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Manchester United fans couldn’t have wished for a better start to their Premier League campaign following a summer of discontent.

The Red Devils trounced Chelsea in a 4-0 win at Old Trafford with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba all playing starring roles.

New signings Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka put in strong shifts for the team as they recorded a top flight clean sheet at the first time of asking.

Many neutrals and pundits tipped United to slide out of the top six this season – and still might – with Wolves among the chasing pack seeking to pounce on any mistakes.

The West Midlands outfit started their Premier League campaign in muted fashion with a goalless draw against Leicester.

Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez missed a pair of good chances while Leander Dendoncker had a goal scratched out by VAR.

Both sides will be determined to strike an early blow if they are to battle for a European place, but who will come out on top?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wolves v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is the Wolves v Man Utd game?

Wolves v Man Utd will kick off at 8:00pm on Monday 19th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Wolves v Man Utd

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

How to watch Wolves v Man Utd in the US

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

The scoreline may have flattered United, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will prefer to see it as a sign of ruthlessness.

His team needed 11 shots, five on target, to rack up their four goals and the Norwegian boss will hope for similar efficiency this season.

Wolves have already played a handful of Europa League ties this season, which could either give them a step or two advantage in terms of sharpness, or the squad could suffer a little early fatigue as they adjust to the schedule.

Whichever way it goes for Wolves, United at full-pace will be tough to stop.

Prediction: Wolves 1-2 Man Utd