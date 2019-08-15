Sheffield United v Crystal Palace: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Sheffield United proved in their opening game they’re not just in the Premier League for a holiday, they’re here to fight for permanent residence.

The Blades trailed 1-0 to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium before hometown hero Billy Sharp bagged his first ever Premier League goal to split the points.

The 33-year-old striker has scored 228 goals in the Football League but has only been rewarded with three showings in the top flight.

He will be crucial to success for United this season, but Crystal Palace will bring their own homegrown star to the party this weekend.

Wilfried Zaha remains an Eagle after potential suitors fled at the sight of his price tag during the transfer window.

The Ivory Coast international star was delayed in returning to club duty following the Africa Cup of Nations but is in line to start at Bramall Lane.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sheffield United v Crystal Palace game on TV and online.

What time is the Sheffield United v Crystal Palace game?

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 18th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 1:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

How to watch Sheffield United v Crystal Palace in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Sheffield United fans will be bouncing off the walls at the start of this season, and Bramall Lane will shake at the weekend.

The Blades produced an assured display at Bournemouth to show at very least they won’t be blown away.

Palace will set up in typically steely style, this won’t be a pretty game by any stretch of the imagination.

Zaha remains their key attacking outlet, but if his head isn’t in the game, the home side could be on course for an ear-splitting afternoon.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Crystal Palace