Man City v Tottenham: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Manchester City wasted no time sending a signal to the Premier League that they’re in it to win it once again, with Tottenham next to take a shot at the kings of England.

City thrashed West Ham 5-0 at the London Stadium, despite the home side being rated as a top 10 side by many neutrals.

Pep Guardiola will have been delighted by his squad while Raheem Sterling stole the show with a superb hat-trick.

It’s hard to see a way past City, but if any team knows how to do it, Tottenham might.

Spurs got under City’s skin last season after beating them 1-0 in the Champions League quarter-finals first leg and holding on to secure passage on away goals after a 4-3 thriller.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men lost both Premier League fixtures 1-0 but were competitive in each, a far more respectable showing than most top flight teams.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v Tottenham game on TV and online.

What time is the Man City v Tottenham game?

Man City v Tottenham will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 17th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man City v Tottenham

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

How to watch Man City v Tottenham in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Tottenham looked like two different teams against Aston Villa: with and without Christian Eriksen.

The Danish star changed the game after coming off the bench, his vision and creativity meant Harry Kane could morph from ‘supplier’ to ‘supplied’ and thrived on it.

As mentioned, it’s tough to look past City given their rampant opening weekend victory, but Spurs could run them close once again.

Prediction: Man City 2-1 Tottenham