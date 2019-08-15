Arsenal v Burnley: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Arsenal will hope to gain some early-season momentum when they host Burnley in their first home match of the season this weekend.

Advertisement

The Gunners beat Newcastle 1-0 at St James’ Park on the opening weekend thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s ruthless finish and a solid defensive shift from a makeshift backline.

Boss Unai Emery was forced to deploy several youngsters and fringe players across the pitch, including Joe Willock in midfield and Calum Chambers at the back.

Summer signing Nicolas Pepe came off the bench last weekend and could get more game time this weekend, while David Luiz is now available for the Gunners.

Burnley kicked off their season in perfect style as they beat Southampton 3-0 at Turf Moor.

Ashley Barnes struck twice from a pair of Erik Pieters deliveries to give Sean Dyche’s men an early boost for the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal v Burnley game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is the Arsenal v Burnley game?

Arsenal v Burnley will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 17th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Arsenal v Burnley

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 2:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Burnley can shut a game down like no-one else can. Their gameplan won’t always succeed, but they’re rarely torn open.

The Clarets are never a fun team to break down, particularly on the road, as Dyche will unashamedly set up for a point.

However, while Arsenal’s attacking stars may not have hit their top stride, they have enough to edge a hard-fought battle against an opponent who shouldn’t be underestimated.

Advertisement

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Burnley