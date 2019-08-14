Huddersfield v Fulham: How to watch the Championship on TV and live stream

Huddersfield and Fulham have experienced a mixed bag of results in their early fixtures after returning to the Championship from the Premier League.

The Terriers – managed by Jan Siewart – were defeated by Derby in their first clash before suffering a late goal to draw 1-1 with QPR at Loftus Road last weekend.

Scott Parker’s Fulham got off to a poor start with a 1-0 defeat to newly-promoted Charlton but bounced back with a comfortable 2-0 win over Blackburn.

The Cottagers are being heavily tipped to make a swift return to the top flight and will hope to demonstrate their credentials against their fellow strugglers from the 2018/19 campaign.

What time is the Huddersfield v Fulham game?

Huddersfield v Fulham will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 16th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Huddersfield v Fulham

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Huddersfield were woeful at home in the Premier League as they suffered 14 losses in their 19 games at the John Smith’s Stadium.

They need to shake off that losing mentality as soon as possible otherwise it could really creep into the heads of the players who have stuck with the team following relegation.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is off the mark for Fulham and will be hungry to add to his tally, but his team looks somewhat unpredictable in the early stages of this season.

Prediction: Huddersfield 1-1 Fulham