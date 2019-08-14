England v Australia: How to watch The Ashes second Test on TV and live stream online

England are preparing for their second Test with Australia as The Ashes kicks up a gear following the first outing.

Steve Smith – the immovable object – hung in to face 426 balls over his two innings and picked up a remarkable 286 runs to give the visitors a commanding lead ahead of the final day.

Once the dust settles, players will have nine days to recover before the next Test gets underway.

Fans around the world will be desperate to tune in for all the action from the Home of Cricket, but how can you tune in?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Australia on TV and online.

What time is England v Australia?

The England v Australia second Test match will start at 11:00am on Wednesday 14th August 2019 and run until Sunday 18th August 2019.

Where is England v Australia?

The match will take place at Lord’s, London which has a capacity of around 28,000 fans.

England v Australia first Test TV schedule

Wednesday – from 10:00am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket

Thursday – from 10:00am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket

Friday – from 10:00am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket

Saturday – from 10:00am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday – from 10:00am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket

How to watch England v Australia on TV and live stream

Viewers will be able to watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 10:00am every day.

Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to stream the matches via the SkyGo and Sky Sports apps.

Sky customers can add Sky Sports Cricket to their deal for just £18 per month and can cancel anytime or subscribe to the full Sky Sports package for £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you’ll be able to watch the matches through NOW TV without signing up for a full contract. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.