When is the Carabao Cup draw? Second round – ball numbers, TV and live stream details

Premier League teams are primed and ready to enter the Carabao Cup in the second round.

First round ties will be played this week, with the draw taking place tonight.

A host of big names will be thrust into the competition for the next round including Everton, Leicester and West Ham.

Ball numbers have been confirmed ahead of the draw meaning you know what to look out for during the selection process.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the Carabao Cup draw including TV and live stream information.

When is the Carabao Cup draw?

The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup takes place on Tuesday 13th August.

The draw will take place immediately after Salford v Leeds’ first round clash.

If the game is concluded within 90 minutes, expect the draw to take place between 9:30pm and 10:00pm.

Watch the Carabao Cup draw on TV and live stream

You can watch the draw live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app.

Carabao Cup draw ball numbers

North Section

1. Aston Villa

2. Burnley

3. Everton

4. Leicester

5. Newcastle

6. Sheffield United

7. Tranmere or Hull

8. Grimsby or Doncaster

9. Wigan or Stoke

10. Port Vale or Burton

11. Nottingham Forest or Fleetwood

12. Bradford or Preston

13. Blackpool or Macclesfield

14. Blackburn or Oldham

15. Mansfield or Morecambe

16. Accrington or Sunderland

17. Scunthorpe or Derby

18. Rochdale or Bolton

19. Huddersfield or Lincoln

20. Middlesbrough or Crewe

21. Shrewsbury or Rotherham

22. Sheffield Wednesday or Bury

23. Salford or Leeds

24. Barnsley or Carlisle

South Section

1. Bournemouth

2. Brighton

3. Cardiff

4. Crystal Palace

5. Fulham

6. Norwich

7. Southampton

8. Watford

9. West Ham

10. Portsmouth

11. Colchester or Swindon

12. Wimbledon or MK Dons

13. Oxford or Peterborough

14. QPR or Bristol City

15. Plymouth or Leyton Orient

16. Wycombe or Reading

17. Charlton or Forest Green

18. Gillingham or Newport

19. Stevenage or Southend

20. Luton or Ipswich

21. Walsall or Crawley

22. Bristol Rovers or Cheltenham

23. Brentford or Cambridge

24. Coventry or Exeter

25. Swansea or Northampton

26. West Brom or Millwall