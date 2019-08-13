When is the Carabao Cup draw? Second round – ball numbers, TV and live stream details
The Carabao Cup second round draw is set to get underway
Premier League teams are primed and ready to enter the Carabao Cup in the second round.
First round ties will be played this week, with the draw taking place tonight.
A host of big names will be thrust into the competition for the next round including Everton, Leicester and West Ham.
Ball numbers have been confirmed ahead of the draw meaning you know what to look out for during the selection process.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the Carabao Cup draw including TV and live stream information.
When is the Carabao Cup draw?
The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup takes place on Tuesday 13th August.
The draw will take place immediately after Salford v Leeds’ first round clash.
If the game is concluded within 90 minutes, expect the draw to take place between 9:30pm and 10:00pm.
Watch the Carabao Cup draw on TV and live stream
You can watch the draw live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app.
Carabao Cup draw ball numbers
North Section
1. Aston Villa
2. Burnley
3. Everton
4. Leicester
5. Newcastle
6. Sheffield United
7. Tranmere or Hull
8. Grimsby or Doncaster
9. Wigan or Stoke
10. Port Vale or Burton
11. Nottingham Forest or Fleetwood
12. Bradford or Preston
13. Blackpool or Macclesfield
14. Blackburn or Oldham
15. Mansfield or Morecambe
16. Accrington or Sunderland
17. Scunthorpe or Derby
18. Rochdale or Bolton
19. Huddersfield or Lincoln
20. Middlesbrough or Crewe
21. Shrewsbury or Rotherham
22. Sheffield Wednesday or Bury
23. Salford or Leeds
24. Barnsley or Carlisle
South Section
1. Bournemouth
2. Brighton
3. Cardiff
4. Crystal Palace
5. Fulham
6. Norwich
7. Southampton
8. Watford
9. West Ham
10. Portsmouth
11. Colchester or Swindon
12. Wimbledon or MK Dons
13. Oxford or Peterborough
14. QPR or Bristol City
15. Plymouth or Leyton Orient
16. Wycombe or Reading
17. Charlton or Forest Green
18. Gillingham or Newport
19. Stevenage or Southend
20. Luton or Ipswich
21. Walsall or Crawley
22. Bristol Rovers or Cheltenham
23. Brentford or Cambridge
24. Coventry or Exeter
25. Swansea or Northampton
26. West Brom or Millwall