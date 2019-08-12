SummerSlam: How to watch WWE SummerSlam for FREE – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

SummerSlam is almost upon us and WWE fans around the world are gearing up for what will be a gripping night in Toronto, Canada.

Advertisement

Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins are set to battle it out once again for the WWE Universal Championship, with Rollins having beaten his rival in a similar match-up at Wrestlemania, only for Rollins to reclaim the belt.

Becky Lynch will also clash with Natalya for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, while Bayley and Ember Moon will go toe-to-toe for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.

SummerSlam promises to be an entertaining evening in Toronto.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch SummerSlam on TV and online.

Where will SummerSlam take place?

SummerSlam will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The arena holds around 19,00 spectators and is used as the home ground for the NHL side Toronto Maple Leafs and the NBA side Toronto Raptors.

What time does SummerSlam start?

SummerSlam starts at 10:00pm (UK time) on Sunday 11th August 2019. The main bill starts two hours later at midnight on Monday 12th August 2019.

How can I watch WWE SummerSlam in the UK?

WWE SummerSlam will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Previous customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

Fans can also purchase SummerSlam on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off £14.95 fee with the broadcast starting at midnight (UK time).

WWE SummerSlam Card

Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) v Seth Rollins

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) v Randy Orton

WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) v Natalya

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) v Ember Moon

Kevin Owens v Shane McMahon

Bray Wyatt v Finn Balor

More matches TBC

Who won at SummerSlam 2018?

Brock Lesnar was here at SummerSlam in 2018 where he lost to Roman Reigns in a battle for the WWE Universal Championship.

Lesnar was once again the belt holder heading into the contest but was outwitted by Reigns.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey beat Alexa Bliss by submission to clinch the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, and Shinsuke Nakamura defended his WWE United States Championship belt against Jeff Hardy.