Sheffield United 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Sheffield United are enjoying a fairytale run under hometown hero Chris Wilder and got off to a good start upon their return to the Premier League.

Boyhood Blades fan Wilder has steered his beloved team from League One to the Premier League in just three seasons at the club.

Premier League TV fixtures 2019/20

Wilder will do everything in his power to keep Sheffield United alive and kicking throughout the 2019/20 Premier League campaign and they earned a draw at Bournemouth on the opening weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Sheffield United’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Sheffield United fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

August

18: Sheffield United v Crystal Palace (2:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

24: Sheffield United v Leicester

31: Chelsea v Sheffield United

September

14: Sheffield United v Southampton

21: Everton v Sheffield United

28: Sheffield United v Liverpool (12:30pm) live on BT Sport

October

5: Watford v Sheffield United

21: Sheffield United v Arsenal (8:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

26: West Ham v Sheffield United

November

2: Sheffield United v Burnley

9: Tottenham v Sheffield United

23: Sheffield United v Man Utd

30: Wolves v Sheffield United

December

3: Sheffield United v Newcastle

7: Norwich v Sheffield United

14: Sheffield United v Aston Villa

21: Brighton v Sheffield United

26: Sheffield United v Watford

28: Man City v Sheffield United

January

1: Liverpool v Sheffield United

11: Sheffield United v West Ham

18: Arsenal v Sheffield United

21: Sheffield United v Man City

February

1: Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

8: Sheffield United v Bournemouth

22: Sheffield United v Brighton

29: Aston Villa v Sheffield United

March

7: Sheffield United v Norwich

14: Newcastle v Sheffield United

21: Man Utd v Sheffield United

April

4: Sheffield United v Tottenham

11: Burnley v Sheffield United

18: Sheffield United v Wolves

25: Sheffield United v Chelsea

May

2: Leicester v Sheffield United

9: Sheffield United v Everton

17: Southampton v Sheffield United

Sheffield United results 2019/20

August

10: Bournemouth 1-1 Sheffield United

Sheffield United kit 2019/20

United will be one of two Premier League teams to don red and white stripes in the top flight this season.

They revealed their new home shirt on July 1 and the away kit soon followed – but we are yet to see if they will release a third kit.

Check out the Sheffield United kits here!

Sheffield United transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Luke Freeman (QPR) – Undisclosed

Phil Jagielka (Everton) – Free

Callum Robinson (Preston) – Undisclosed

Ravel Morrison (Ostersunds FK) – Free

Dean Henderson (Man Utd) – Loan

Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) – Undisclosed

Lys Mousset (Bournemouth) – £10m

Oliver McBurnie (Swansea) – £17m

OUT

Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale) – Loan

Jake Eastwood (Scunthorpe) – Loan

Conor Washington – Released

Nathan Thomas (Carlisle) – Loan

Paul Coutts (Fleetwood) – Free

Martin Cranie (Luton) – Free

How to watch Sheffield United games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Sheffield United stadium guide

Name: Bramall Lane

Capacity: 32,701

Location: Sheffield

Year opened: 1862

Pitch dimensions: 112 x 72 yards

Sheffield United 2019/20 season preview

How will Sheffield United fare in 2019/20?

