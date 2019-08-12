Salford v Leeds United: How to watch Carabao Cup on TV and live stream

Leeds United are keen to get back to winning ways after a disappointing draw with Nottingham Forest at the weekend – but they face a hostile Salford crowd on Tuesday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men are desperate to secure promotion after missing out on a top-flight return last season.

Salford have started their League Two campaign with a win and a draw from their opening two matches.

All eyes will be on Moor Lane on Tuesday night as Salford seek the first major upset of the English season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Salford v Leeds United game on TV and online.

What time is the Salford v Leeds United game?

Salford v Leeds United will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 13th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Salford v Leeds United

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Leeds United’s full focus this season is on earning Premier League promotion and the old cliche about cup runs being a ‘distraction’ will abound on Tuesday night.

But Leeds could really do with a hefty win here after a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Expect plenty of changes made by manager Marcelo Bielsa, who will want to see Leeds’ younger players up and running for the season.

Salford could well scare Leeds here. They beat Stevenage 2-0 on the first game of the season and their fans will be up for the test of facing the Yorkshire side.

Still, if Leeds control the game how Bielsa likes them to do then the away side should win.

Prediction: Salford 0-2 Leeds United

