Olympics 2020: When are the Olympic Games? Dates, TV guide, schedule, sports

The Olympic Games are on the way with Japan set to host the 29th edition of the modern games.

Over 11,000 competitors from 206 nations will descend on Tokyo in 2020 to aim for glory in their respective fields.

A total of 33 sports will be shown at the Olympics including five new sports for fans to sink their teeth into.

Fans around the world will be anticipating another two weeks of terrific competition, but when do the Games begin?

When are the 2020 Olympic Games?

The 2020 Olympics will take place between Friday 24th July 2020 and Sunday 9th August 2020.

The opening ceremony will take place on the Friday evening at the New National Stadium to officially open the competition.

Several football and softball matches will take place from Wednesday 22nd July due to the length of those events, while Archery and Rowing will begin earlier on the day of the Opening Ceremony.

Where are the 2020 Olympic Games held?

The action will be centred around Tokyo, Japan, though many sports will move further afield due to space constraints and allowing the whole nation to enjoy the action.

More than 10 venues will be over five miles away from the Olympic Village while the football tournament will be played across the country with Yokohama, Saitama and Sendai among the host cities for matches.

How to watch the 2020 Olympic Games in the UK

As ever, the BBC will provide extensive coverage of the 2020 Olympic Games with live broadcasts across their range of channels.

The BBC Red Button will be in action to switch over to a wide selection of events.

BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will also boast full coverage of many events throughout the duration of the Games.

2020 Olympic Games sports list

The full list of Olympic Games sports in 2020:

